Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Today-Friday
Today-Friday(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers and storms likely this afternoon and evening. Overcast between periods of showers.

Breaking into the upper 70s low 80s for highs across north Alabama with winds from the south. Those same winds will aid in rain pushing in from the south.

Wednesday through Thursday will be soggy, with totals really adding up. Totals could range in the 2″ category- making flooding a possibility over the next couple of days.

We will see winds become strong in the evening hours tonight with gusts up to 25 mph.

Thursday will continue in the cooler than average temperatures.

Rain will begin to taper off by late Friday morning… making for a wonderful DRY weekend. Just in time for those holiday plans!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022: View full Alabama Primary results
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
What to expect on the ballot on May 24
Decision 2022: What’s on your ballot for the May 24th Primary Election
One woman is dead after a crash in Morgan County Monday.
Woman killed in Morgan County crash
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash Friday

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 12
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 12
WAFF Severe Threats
FIRST ALERT for the threat of severe storms this afternoon & evening
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, May 24 at 6 p.m.
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, May 24 at 10 p.m.