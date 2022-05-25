Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Showers and storms likely this afternoon and evening. Overcast between periods of showers.

Breaking into the upper 70s low 80s for highs across north Alabama with winds from the south. Those same winds will aid in rain pushing in from the south.

Wednesday through Thursday will be soggy, with totals really adding up. Totals could range in the 2″ category- making flooding a possibility over the next couple of days.

We will see winds become strong in the evening hours tonight with gusts up to 25 mph.

Thursday will continue in the cooler than average temperatures.

Rain will begin to taper off by late Friday morning… making for a wonderful DRY weekend. Just in time for those holiday plans!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.