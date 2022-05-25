Mike Durant forfeits U.S. Senate GOP Primary race

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mike Durant announced during a speech at his primary election watch party that he would concede from the race and back Mo Brooks.

When Durant forfeited the race, he also announced that he does not plan to run for U.S. Senate again.

Durant said that he had no regrets about his race, he said he did not lie and did not sling mud.

As of 10:45 p.m. the Associated Press projects that Katie Britt and Mo Brooks will continue into a runoff.

Durant also said during his speech that he sympathizes with the families of the victims in the school shooting that occurred in Texas today.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.