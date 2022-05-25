Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Huntsville Police Officer was hit while directing traffic

Huntsville Police
Huntsville Police(Source: WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Officer suffered minor injuries while directing traffic following a crash.

The officer’s foot was run over by a vehicle moving at low speeds in the area of Nick Davis Rd. and Jeff Rd. in Monrovia.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the driver remained on the scene throughout the incident.

The officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be ok.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022: View full Alabama Primary results
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
What to expect on the ballot on May 24
Decision 2022: What’s on your ballot for the May 24th Primary Election
One woman is dead after a crash in Morgan County Monday.
Woman killed in Morgan County crash
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash Friday

Latest News

U.S. Senate GOP Primary race
U.S. Senate GOP Primary race
With a growing population in Huntsville, the housing market has begun to skyrocket.
Housing market
For the first time in 40 years, there is a new Sheriff in Lauderdale County.
Joshua McLaughlin voted in for Limestone County Sheriff
Governor Kay Ivey's order states the flags are to be lowered until sunset on Saturday.
Ivey orders flags at half-staff to honor victims in Texas school shooting