Huntsville Police Officer was hit while directing traffic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Officer suffered minor injuries while directing traffic following a crash.

The officer’s foot was run over by a vehicle moving at low speeds in the area of Nick Davis Rd. and Jeff Rd. in Monrovia.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the driver remained on the scene throughout the incident.

The officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be ok.

