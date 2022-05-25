Huntsville police officer injured in hit-and-run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An officer is recovering after a hit-and-run car crash in Huntsville Tuesday night.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, one of their officers was trapped inside his vehicle and injured at the time of the crash. WAFF 48 is told the officer is expected to make full recovery.

Officers responded to the scene on North Memorial Parkway and Hollow Road shortly before 12 a.m. HPD says the officer, who was traveling northbound, was T-boned by a vehicle that failed to yield the right of way.

The driver involved in the crash fled the scene on foot and has not been located. There are no further details as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.