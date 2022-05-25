Deals
FIRST ALERT for the threat of severe storms this afternoon & evening

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Severe Threats
WAFF Severe Threats(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Warm and very muggy conditions will kick off our Wednesday morning with temperatures in the middle 60s.  Visibility is good heading out the door to work, but a few areas of patchy fog can be expected near bodies of water and in the sheltered valleys. 

The wind will ramp up today out of the southeast gusting to 30 miles per hour at times, this will bring up some moist Gulf air and will make out atmosphere very unstable and prime for thunderstorm development.  We have the FIRST ALERT out for the threat of strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.  It is hard to pinpoint exactly when and where these storms will develop, but plan on some interruptions to your evening outdoor plans.  Out main concerns tonight will be strong wind gusts, large hail, lightning and very heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.  Another round of storms will likely stay with us overnight into early Thursday morning with lows staying warm in the middle 60s. 

More thunderstorms are anticipated on Thursday with the same threats as today.  There is no guarantee of widespread severe storms, but they certainly are possible.  A cold front will move through late Thursday night bringing some rain showers and thunder into early Friday morning.  Cooler and drier air will settle in by Friday afternoon with clearing skies, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. 

Memorial Day weekend looks absolutely fantastic with sunny and dry conditions, highs will be in the low to middle 80s.  Memorial Day Monday will by sunny with highs near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

