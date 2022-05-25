Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Casey White retains new team of attorneys

Casey White was captured in Evansville, Indiana, on May 9.
Casey White was captured in Evansville, Indiana, on May 9.(VCSO)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White, the inmate that escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a former corrections officer, has new attorneys to represent him.

A note of appearance was filed in the Lauderdale County Circuit Court on Wednesday. The defense team is comprised of Mark McDaniel, Robert Tuten, Marcus Helstowski, Nickolas Heatherly and Nicholas Lough.

Casey White New Lawyers by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

The document states, “... Mark McDaniel, Robert Tuten, Marcus Helstowski, Nickolas Heatherly and Nicholas Lough, attorneys licensed to practice law in the State of Alabama and in good standing with the Alabama State Bar, and enters their appearances as retained counsel of record for the Defendant, Casey Cole White, and requests that all future pleadings and notices be sent to them at the address which appears herein-below.”

WAFF spoke with a member of the new legal team

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022: View full Alabama Primary results
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
What to expect on the ballot on May 24
Decision 2022: What’s on your ballot for the May 24th Primary Election
One woman is dead after a crash in Morgan County Monday.
Woman killed in Morgan County crash
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash Friday

Latest News

Casey White retains new attorneys
Casey White retains new attorneys
generic graphic
1 shot, injured during Huntsville narcotics investigation
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Huntsville police officer injured in hit-and-run
Decision 2022: View full Alabama Primary results