Calling all high school students! Do you want to spend your summer at UA?

By Jocelyn Claborn
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Pack your bags, kids! We’re heading to CAMP.

The University of Alabama’s College of Communications and Information Sciences (C&IS) is hosting its annual Communication and Media Preview, also known as CAMP. At CAMP, high school students who are interested in the communications field will get hands-on experience in their future careers.

If you know a student who is involved with their high school’s broadcast, film, journalism, school paper, yearbook, literary magazines or student government programs, then this is the summer camp for them!

For more information, or to register, you can go to their website. If you want a sneak peek into what CAMP has to offer, check out C&IS on Instagram.

Watch our live interview with Cline Smith, a CAMP leader, who tells us more about what’s ahead this summer at UA.

