Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

2nd shipment of baby formula headed to US from Germany

The Biden administration has begun airlifting shipments of formula from Europe. (CNN, ABBOTT NUTRITION, KETV, US AIR FORCE, KENDAL NUTRICARE, POOL, SENATE TV)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The second shipment of baby formula from Germany is heading to the United States.

The plane is loaded up with about 1 million containers of baby formula.

According to the White House, the plane will land in Washington on Wednesday. Then, FedEx will take the formula to a Nestle distribution hub in Pennsylvania.

Supply chain issues and the shutdown of an Abbott formula plant in Michigan have caused mass shortages. Abbott said it plans to reopen that facility June 4.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022: View full Alabama Primary results
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
What to expect on the ballot on May 24
Decision 2022: What’s on your ballot for the May 24th Primary Election
One woman is dead after a crash in Morgan County Monday.
Woman killed in Morgan County crash
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash Friday

Latest News

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
LIVE: Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
Amazon shareholders on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, voted down a proposal calling for an...
Amazon shareholders nix warehouse working conditions audit
Casey White retains new attorneys
Casey White retains new attorneys
Joshua David Orler, 35, was found guilty of 10 counts of indecency with a child by exposure.
Man found guilty of asking 11-year-old relative to record him having sex
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf acknowledges the agency moved too slowly in response to the baby...
FDA head admits baby formula response 'too slow'