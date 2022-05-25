1 shot, injured during Huntsville narcotics investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot during a Huntsville narcotics investigation.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were serving a search warrant at a home on 10th Avenue on Tuesday night when the suspect was shot and injured. According to HPD, the suspect was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to survive.

No officers were injured during this incident. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation will lead this investigation.

