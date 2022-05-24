Deals
Woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash Friday

By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman died in the hospital Monday due to her injuries from a crash that occurred Friday in Fort Payne.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Rita York, 53, was seriously injured when the motorcycle that she was a passenger on overturned after leaving the roadway.

York was taken to a nearby hospital by a helicopter, days later, York passed away in the hospital Monday due to her injuries.

The crash occurred on DeKalb County 255 near DeKalb County 256, approximately five miles south of Fort Payne.

Jason Johns, 47, was the driver of the motorcycle and was uninjured.

