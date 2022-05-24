Scattered Storms This Afternoon...Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow

A good bit of cloud cover is lingering around the region today with few showers starting to stream into the Tennessee Valley. A few peaks of sunshine will be possible here and there allowing afternoon highs to jump into the low to mid 80s. Expect isolated to scattered showers and storms to continue as we head into the rest of the afternoon and evening hours. You could hear a few rumbles of thunder during the late evening and overnight hours, but looking mostly dry into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will be dipping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Our attention will then turn to a more active setup on Wednesday afternoon and evening where we have the FIRST ALERT for the possibility of strong to severe storms. Primary threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and hail. Showers and storms will likely continue into Thursday morning with drier conditions returning by the early evening.

After quite an unsettled week, we’ll be getting a nice break on Friday with much drier conditions and highs in the low to mid 80s. Plan on plenty of sunshine and a warm up heading into Memorial Day weekend with highs soaring into the upper 80s and low 90s.

