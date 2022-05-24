Scammers targeting Decatur Utilities customers

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Utilities announced on Twitter that scammers were targeting some of its customers and warned customers to be aware.

The tweet says that customers were receiving calls that told them they would have one hour to pay by credit, debit or pre-paid card.

Decatur Utilities emphasizes that it will never threaten to cut off or demand payment over the phone.

Scammers are at it, calling DU customers and telling them they have one hour to pay by credit, debit or pre-paid card. Don't fall for it! DU does not threaten cut-off or demand payment over the phone. Hang up! Call 256-552-1400 Opt. 4 and a CSR will verify your account's status. pic.twitter.com/S9QU1RQtCn — Decatur Utilities (@decaturutility) May 24, 2022

