Scammers targeting Decatur Utilities customers
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Utilities announced on Twitter that scammers were targeting some of its customers and warned customers to be aware.
The tweet says that customers were receiving calls that told them they would have one hour to pay by credit, debit or pre-paid card.
Decatur Utilities emphasizes that it will never threaten to cut off or demand payment over the phone.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.