One person is dead after a crash in Morgan County Monday

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirms that one woman died as a result of a car crash in the Danville/Neel area.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Iron Man Rd. and Brown Rd.

TheMorgan County Sheriff’s Office says that there were no other injuries reported in the crash.

Multiple Agencies are responding to a 2 vehicle wreck with injuries at Ironman Rd at Brown Rd in the Danville/Neel Area. Use caution in the area. Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 23, 2022

