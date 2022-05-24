Multiple men sought for connection to burglary charges in Morgan County
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office put out a Facebook post asking for help from the public in identifying multiple men who were seen on a trail cam.
The pictures in the post came from a trail camera on Stewart Rd. in Valhermoso Springs, near the location of a burglary. The photos show up to three men that may be connected to the crime.
Anyone who has information on the identity of the subjects pictured are urged to contact Investigator Williams at 256-560-6171.
