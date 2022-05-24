Mike Durant aims to clears up misinformation before primary election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions have been spent campaigning, attacks ads have flooded your airwaves and candidates have criss-crossed this state to explain their position. All for your vote.

You will help shape this state and those who represent you in congress based on what you do tomorrow for the primary election. The key races - who will be our next Governor and US Senator.

U.S. Senate Candidate, Mike Durant says he is a political outsider and that plays to his advantage primary day.

“Especially running a business you understand what impacts people, businesses, all of those things. Looking from the outside I don’t think you can truly appreciate how some of this legislation affects us.”

It’s one reason he has already won votes.

“I’m a former aviator so it is always cool to see someone from your community run for office. He could have easily retired and the fact he still wants to serve is very noble,” said supporter, Steve Bane.

He’s spending the last few hours of his campaign clearing up confusion for voters who may believe what they’ve seen in attack ads.

“I have a real issue with the way the Britt campaign managed this campaign. When the truth was out there I had a double digit lead. Now the voters don’t know what to believe.”

Durant says his views of the 2nd Amendment.

“I am absolutely pro 2nd Amendment. Her campaign took the presentation I was giving on Somalia. This is in Africa where I was talking about disarming the population. They have used that quote trying to make the voter of Alabama believe I want to disarm Alabama.”

It’s a tight race between Durant, Katie Britt, and Mo Brooks.

Durant believes Tuesday will be too tight to call.

“It is very likely there will be a runoff. It is very difficult to get fifty percent, plus one with three close candidates competing.”

So has he persuaded enough voters?

“Mike has a perspective as part of his history, his business he knows how to affect things… He knows how to get things done and effect change,” said John Faulds.

Durant believes he will win this race, but he says if he doesn’t he endorses Mo Brooks.

Durant will be voting tomorrow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Madison at 8 a.m.

