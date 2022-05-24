Local talent, big hit movie: New movie filmed in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s no longer a need to move all the way to Hollywood if you want to star in a feature film!

Dark Entities, written and directed by Brandon McLemore, is a film that is set in Huntsville, filmed in North Alabama and features local actors from the Tennessee Valley.

This new horror movie is an independent feature that follows the Winters family who recently inherited a mysterious house after the tragic loss of their parents. But it turns out, that this house holds far darker secrets than they realized. You can watch the full trailer here.

This film has a long and promising future ahead! Dark Entities is already gaining attraction from Hollywood representatives and distributors who will take this film out of the Tennessee Valley and bring it to national and international distribution.

You can follow along on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with the journey of Dark Entities.

Watch our live interview with McLemore and actor, Jack Turner, to learn more about this new horror movie!

