Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Local talent, big hit movie: New movie filmed in North Alabama

By Jocelyn Claborn
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s no longer a need to move all the way to Hollywood if you want to star in a feature film!

Dark Entities, written and directed by Brandon McLemore, is a film that is set in Huntsville, filmed in North Alabama and features local actors from the Tennessee Valley.

This new horror movie is an independent feature that follows the Winters family who recently inherited a mysterious house after the tragic loss of their parents. But it turns out, that this house holds far darker secrets than they realized. You can watch the full trailer here.

This film has a long and promising future ahead! Dark Entities is already gaining attraction from Hollywood representatives and distributors who will take this film out of the Tennessee Valley and bring it to national and international distribution.

You can follow along on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with the journey of Dark Entities.

Watch our live interview with McLemore and actor, Jack Turner, to learn more about this new horror movie!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What to expect on the ballot on May 24
Decision 2022: What’s on your ballot for the May 24th Primary Election
Decision 2022: Preparing to vote in Alabama on May 24
One woman is dead after a crash in Morgan County Monday.
Woman killed in Morgan County crash
Woman killed following multiple-dog attack in Cullman Co.
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say