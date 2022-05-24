Deals
Former Police Horse passed away Monday

Bullet died Monday at the age of 26.(Florence Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department announced via Facebook that a former mounted horse passed away Monday at the age of 26.

According to the post, the horse’s name was Bullet, he started with the Florence Police Department in 2005 and went on to serve for 17 years.

Bullet worked many events including Mardi Gras with the Mobile Police Department and the north campground at Talladega.

It is with a heavy heart that the Florence Police Department announces the passing of retired Mounted Police horse,...

Posted by Florence Alabama Police Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

In December 2021, Bullet retired from the force before spending the rest of his time on the pasture.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

