Former Police Horse passed away Monday
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department announced via Facebook that a former mounted horse passed away Monday at the age of 26.
According to the post, the horse’s name was Bullet, he started with the Florence Police Department in 2005 and went on to serve for 17 years.
Bullet worked many events including Mardi Gras with the Mobile Police Department and the north campground at Talladega.
In December 2021, Bullet retired from the force before spending the rest of his time on the pasture.
