Florence Police investigating possible death in missing person case

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is investigating a death in Killen, Alabama.

According to the Florence Police Department, the death investigation is related to a missing person case from the same area.

According to Cliff Billingsley with the Florence Police Department, no body has been found and the investigation is ongoing.

Billingsley also said that the Florence Police Department has a strong suspicion that the missing person is deceased.

More information will be added as it is made available.

