Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office: help identify vehicle possibly tied to multiple thefts

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to ask for help in identifying a vehicle that they believe is connected to multiple thefts in Cullman.

According to the sheriff’s office, the thefts occurred near the 291 exit.

The pictures show a truck and an ATV, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office believes that the ATV in the picture may have been stolen from the area.

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance with identifying the vehicle in the picture... Posted by Cullman Sheriff on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

If you have any information regarding the vehicle, contact investigator Josh Wallace at 256-735-0342.

For those attempting to contact after business hours or on the weekend, contact the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office directly at 256-734-0342.

