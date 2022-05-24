Breezy today with scattered afternoon storms; Strong storms expected Wednesday

The cloud cover has mostly stayed in place overnight and that has prevented any widespread fog development, some areas of patchy fog will be possible through the morning commute with mild morning temperatures in the low to middle 60s.

Unlike yesterday, we will see some early sunshine with a southeast breeze ushering in more humid air, highs today will reach the low to middle 80s. Scattered rain showers and storms will develop into the later afternoon hours with periods of heavy rainfall possible. A few showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible overnight into Wednesday morning with lows staying warmer in the upper 60s to lower 70s, areas of fog will be likely for the morning hours. A mix of sun and clouds is anticipated for Wednesday with breezy southeast winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour, highs will reach the middle 80s.

We have the FIRST ALERT out for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and evening, the main threats will be strong wind gusts, hail and locally heavy rainfall. Some showers and storms will carry over into your Thursday morning. Additional rain showers and storms are expected through early evening Thursday before our skies will clear out. Friday should be mainly sunny with comfortable highs in the low to middle 80s.

Memorial Day weekend looks fantastic with sunny and dry conditions, temperatures will be warmer too with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

