Bob Jones alum named to All-Freshman team

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s Dylan Ray was selected to the 2022 Freshman All-Southeastern Conference Baseball Team, the league office announced Wednesday morning.

Ray is Alabama’s first selection on the Freshman All-SEC Team since Chandler Taylor in 2016. Zane Denton and Peyton Wilson were named to the Newcomer All-SEC Team in 2021, a category that was created to recognize then-sophomores for their play as freshmen in 2020 along with their efforts in 2021.

Dylan Ray

Right-Handed Pitcher

Developed a role as Alabama’s closer in his first season of active duty at the Capstone

Has appeared in 15 games totaling 27.1 innings of work

Totaled 43 strikeouts compared to 14 walks and is limiting opposing hitters to a .208 average

His 43 strikeouts lead all Alabama relievers and are good for fourth overall on the team

Leads the Crimson Tide with six saves on the season to tie for sixth in the SEC

