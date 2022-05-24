Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Bob Jones alum named to All-Freshman team

Dylan Ray becomes first All-Freshman selection since 2016
5/7/22 MBA vs LSU Alabama Baseball's Dylan Ray(38) Photo by Skylar Lien
5/7/22 MBA vs LSU Alabama Baseball's Dylan Ray(38) Photo by Skylar Lien(Skylar Lien | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Carl Prather
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s Dylan Ray was selected to the 2022 Freshman All-Southeastern Conference Baseball Team, the league office announced Wednesday morning.

Ray is Alabama’s first selection on the Freshman All-SEC Team since Chandler Taylor in 2016. Zane Denton and Peyton Wilson were named to the Newcomer All-SEC Team in 2021, a category that was created to recognize then-sophomores for their play as freshmen in 2020 along with their efforts in 2021.

Dylan Ray

Right-Handed Pitcher

  • Developed a role as Alabama’s closer in his first season of active duty at the Capstone
  • Has appeared in 15 games totaling 27.1 innings of work
  • Totaled 43 strikeouts compared to 14 walks and is limiting opposing hitters to a .208 average
  • His 43 strikeouts lead all Alabama relievers and are good for fourth overall on the team
  • Leads the Crimson Tide with six saves on the season to tie for sixth in the SEC

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What to expect on the ballot on May 24
Decision 2022: What’s on your ballot for the May 24th Primary Election
Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
HEMSI
One person airlifted, three others injured in Madison County Crash
Decision 2022: Preparing to vote in Alabama on May 24
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to calls of an alligator in the road.
Huntsville Police working to remove alligator from roadway

Latest News

Alabama lost to Stanford in the Tuscaloosa Regional Sunday 6-0. It was the first Regional lost...
Tide fall to Stanford
The Hartselle Tigers won the Class 6A State Baseball Championship with a 10-2 win over Pelham.
Hartselle wins state title with 10-2 win over Pelham
Hartselle won its ninth State Championship with a 10-2 win over Pelham Friday night.
Hartselle defeats Pelham to win State Championship
Russellville Head Coach Chris Heaps holds the AHSAA Class 5A State baseball Championship after...
Back to Back!