Woman killed following multiple-dog attack in Cullman Co.

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a multiple-dog attack in Cullman County on May 22.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick says 57-year-old Ronda Persall is identified as the victim.

Kilpatrick says Persall was attacked by multiple dogs sometime around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. She was pronounced dead when the coroner arrived on scene around 3 a.m. The attack happened in her neighborhood in the Jones Chapel community.

The Cullman County Commission says the dogs involved in the incident are confined and being tested.

Cullman County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control continue to investigate.

