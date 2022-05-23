Showers and Storms Continuing This Evening

Widespread showers and storms are continuing this late afternoon and into the evening. Primary threats include brief wind gusts up to 40-50 mph, heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and small hail. We should start seeing this activity waning by the late evening hours with the lack of instability. Overnight lows will be dipping into the mid and upper 60s.

An additional round of showers and storms will be possible during the early morning hours on Monday and into the afternoon, so be sure and have the umbrella ready. Most of this activity will be confined east of I-65 with localized flooding being the main threat due periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. Afternoon highs will remain cooler topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Plan on a brief dry period likely Monday evening into Tuesday morning, but more scattered showers and storms will start developing into the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll then be shifting our focus to Wednesday and Thursday where models are still in good agreement for a more organized system bringing the chance for strong to severe storms.

A cooler and drier air mass will return to the region on Friday with highs quickly rebounding back into the mid and upper 80s by the upcoming weekend.

