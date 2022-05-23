Showers Continuing This Afternoon

Moderate to heavy showers are ongoing this afternoon, but most of this activity is staying situated east of I-65. Expect a few scattered showers and isolated storms as we head into the mid to late afternoon hours, with a brief dry period returning by the early evening. Highs will stay relatively cooler today with the dense cloud cover across the Tennessee Valley, so we’ll likely struggle to make it into the low 80s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with overnight lows dipping into the low and mid 60s.

A dry start to your Tuesday, but more scattered showers and storms will start developing by the afternoon and into the evening hours. This unsettled weather pattern will continue into much of the work week with the possibility of stronger storms on Wednesday into Thursday. Main threats at this time include heavy downpours, localized flooding, damaging winds, and small hail.

A much cooler and drier air mass moves back into the region on Friday with afternoon highs steadily rebounding back into the upper 80s and low 90s by the weekend. Plenty doses of sunshine will be in store for all of your Memorial Day weekend plans.

