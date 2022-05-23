Periods of heavy rainfall continue this morning

Moderate to heavy rain showers have stayed with us overnight into your Monday morning, some ponding and puddles will be likely for your morning commute with temps in the middle 60s.

A center of low pressure to our south will continue to stream in Gulf moisture and additional periods of heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms will be likely through the evening hours, skies will stay mainly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 70s. Rain showers will wind down overnight leaving us mostly cloudy and muggy, lows will stay mild in the low to middle 60s by Tuesday morning. The pattern will stay unsettled over the next several days with chances for rain and storms expected Tuesday through Thursday. Some storms may be strong to severe in nature with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

We will continue to monitor the threat of flash flooding over the next several days as one to four inches of rainfall will be possible. The good news, sunny and dry conditions are in the forecast along with warmer temperatures for the Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.