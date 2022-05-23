Over 50 law enforcement teams will participate in K-9 event at Brahan Springs Park Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Huntsville Police Department will be hosting the United States Canine Association Region 22 Annual Trials.

The event will consist of over 50 teams of law enforcement from across Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia.

A portion of the event will be open to the public and media at Brahan Spring Park.

