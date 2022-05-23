Deals
Man charged for Athens shooting

Athens Police Department
Athens Police Department(Athens Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred in Athens on Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a man that had been shot after an individual allegedly attempted to enter his residence. When the victim attempted to close the door on the suspect, he was shot in the arm from a single bullet fired through the door.

The victim identified the suspect as Cortney Johnson.

On Sunday afternoon, an Alabama State trooper conducted a traffic stop. Johnson was identified as the driver and arrested.

Johnson has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Johnson was also arrested on a first-degree theft of property charge, regarding a prior theft.

