Limestone County Sheriff’s Office searching for 29-year-old

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office put out a tweet Monday afternoon announcing that it is currently searching for a man with multiple warrants.

The sheriff’s office is searching for 29-year-old John Sanchez who has warrants for attempting to elude, possession of marijuana, trafficking stolen items and more.

According to the post, Sanchez is a white male, 5-foot-10-inches and 240 pounds.

