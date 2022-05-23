Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office searching for 29-year-old

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has multiple warrants out for Sanchez's arrest
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has multiple warrants out for Sanchez's arrest(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office put out a tweet Monday afternoon announcing that it is currently searching for a man with multiple warrants.

The sheriff’s office is searching for 29-year-old John Sanchez who has warrants for attempting to elude, possession of marijuana, trafficking stolen items and more.

According to the post, Sanchez is a white male, 5-foot-10-inches and 240 pounds.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HEMSI
One person airlifted, three others injured in Madison County Crash
Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to calls of an alligator in the road.
Huntsville Police working to remove alligator from roadway
Dog photo generic
“She’s got very limited use of any limbs”: Husband of victim attacked by dogs speaks on recovery
Decision 2022: Preparing to vote in Alabama on May 24

Latest News

Governor Ivey flew into Huntsville Monday, and so did a prominent senator from Texas to campaign.
Last minute campaign stops for Ivey and Brooks in Huntsville
Huntsville Fire and Rescue holding meet-and-greet events
DUI charge against Huntsville police officer dropped
Over 50 law enforcement teams will participate in K-9 event at Brahan Springs Park Tuesday
On Sunday afternoon, an Alabama State trooper conducted a traffic stop. Johnson was identified...
Man charged in Athens shooting