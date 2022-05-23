Last minute campaign stops for Ivey and Brooks in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, May 23rd, the polls will open for you to exercise your right to vote. There are several big races, ranging from Governor, U.S. Senate, congressional races, to name just a few.

Governor Ivey flew into Huntsville Monday, and so did a prominent senator from Texas to campaign.

Senator Ted Cruz is in Huntsville endorsing and speaking out in support of Congressman Mo Brooks, who wants to switch chambers to the U.S. Senate.

Governor Ivey spent about an hour in Huntsville, and then took off in a plane to continue her campaign.

WAFF was there when Governor Ivey’s plane landed. She was greeted at the airport by more than a dozen other lawmakers, elected officials, and supporters. Although she has competition, she’s optimistic.

“We’re going to have a great night, tomorrow night if all of you go out to the polls and vote, and get others to go out and vote, we’re going to win big,” said Kay Ivey

Governor Ivey says her record speaks for its self.

“Simply put, we have done what others only talk about doing and we faught Joe Biden and his disastrous policies every step of the way,” said Ivey.

Now to the race for U.S. Senate to replace outgoing Senator Richard Shelby. Representative Mo Brooks lost President Donald Trump’s endorsement, but he gained a new one from U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

“Donald Trump has made a lot of endorsements across the country. A lot of them have won, not all of them. On the vast majority, President Trump and I agreed, and we endorsed the same candidates. Sometimes we haven’t. Everyone has got to make their own choices. My philosophy is simple, which is I support the strongest conservative who can win,” said Sen. Ted Cruz.

Of all the races voters will decide tomorrow, the race for senate might be the tightest.

“Well I feel very good about the status of the race. It looks like it will probably be a run-off, but it’s going to be up to the voters in the state of Alabama. I trust in their wisdom. The key is to get the voters of Alabama enough information so they can discern what the true facts are. if they do that, we’re in really good shape,” said Brooks.

In order to avoid a run-off in any race, a candidate needs to get at least 50 percent of the vote. The polls open Tuesday, may 23rd at 7 am and they close at 7 pm.

