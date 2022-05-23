Huntsville mother describes her struggles finding baby formula

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Operation Formula Fly is helping the shortage by bringing in thousands of pounds of baby formula. The first shipment of formula will not end up on shelves, it will be going to places that are the most acute.

Though formula is going across the country mothers are still struggling.

A mother Nola Morris said, “We went yesterday we called and went to 14 stores total before we was actually able to find my little girl formula. She has to have liquid soy base and is its hard to find especially causes she’s premature cant giver her the powder formula.” Shelves are still bare as they were just one week ago.

I reached out to several companies to ask when they expect formula to be bac in stock. An email from a CVS senior manager said, “We are continuing to work with our baby formula vendors to address the issue and we regret any inconveniences this causes our customers.”

For mothers like Nola all they can do is keep searching and wait for shelves to restock.

