Huntsville Fire and Rescue holding meet-and-greet events

The six-week recruitment campaign kicked off Friday.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue announced Tuesday that it will be holding meet-and-greet recruitment events.

There will be two separate events, the first will be held at Fire Station #1 at 2110 Clinton Ave. on Wednesday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The second event will be held Saturday, June 4, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Public Safety Training Complex, 5365 Triana Blvd.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the events will give people a glimpse into the life of a firefighter.

There will also be a heavy ropes training course for the public and media Wednesday, June 15, with further details to be released later.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue started a six-week recruitment campaign on May 20 and plan to have it run through June 30. Anyone who would like to apply must be 18-years old or older, maintain a valid driver’s license, possess a high school diploma or GED and have no felony convictions.

Visit joinhfr.com for more information.

