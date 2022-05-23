DECISION 2022: What’s on your ballot for the May 24th Primary Election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Whether you’re Republican or Democrat, the lesser-known positions on your ballot are where some say real change in your community starts.

For example, on a sample Republican ballot in Madison County, there are more than 10 different races up for grabs, on Tuesday. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill expects a good turnout from the *3 and a half million Alabama registered voters.

“We expect that between 28 and 32 percent of those folks will participate on May 24th. That’s approximately 1.25 million people that will vote in the Democrat or Republican primary next Tuesday.”

Attorney General, Public Service Commission, and Secretary of State are a few lesser known positions voters will decide. As well as an Amendment where voters can decide if leaders should spend 85 million dollars on Alabama state parks. However, not every ballot is the same.

A number of races will vary depending on what county you live in. An example of this is in the Lauderdale County ballot, where voters will decide who will be their next county Sheriff and County Coroner. Merrill says the projected up-tick in voters is due to hotly contested races amongst the state’s most prominent positions.

“People are wanting to participate because there’s so much activity right now with Congressional races, with US Senate race that’s very competitive, and the governor’s race that has drawn a lot of attention.”

Click here to find sample ballots for your county. Click here to find the location for your polling place.

