Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Birmingham nurse-midwife speaks on world midwife shortage

The World Health Organization says there's a worldwide midwife shortage.
The World Health Organization says there's a worldwide midwife shortage.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The lives of women and newborns are lost every day across the globe, and the World Health Organization says 4.3 million lives could be saved a year if health departments would fully invest in training midwives by 2035.

For years, Alabama’s infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate have been some of the worst in the country.

Dr. Sheron Holley has worked as a certified nurse-midwife for around 25 years. She’s currently the director of UAB’s nurse-midwifery pathway.

Right now in our state, there are only 23 active CNMs, according to the Alabama Board of Nursing.

While Dr. Sheron wants to see this number grow, she says we need more general midwives too.

According to WHO, there is a shortage of 900,000 midwives across the world.

Dr. Holley believes Alabama could be in the forefront of fixing the global problem.

“If we had enough midwives, if we could fill those 900,000 slots around the world, there would be a decrease in over 80% of maternal deaths,” she said.

UAB is relaunching its nurse-midwifery program this fall and right now, the department is searching for it’s first class of five students. If you want to learn more about the nurse-midwifery pathway, you can register for the virtual open house on July 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HEMSI
One person airlifted, three others injured in Madison County Crash
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to calls of an alligator in the road.
Huntsville Police working to remove alligator from roadway
Dog photo generic
“She’s got very limited use of any limbs”: Husband of victim attacked by dogs speaks on recovery
Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts

Latest News

Robert Plant visits Muscle Shoals
Robert Plant visits Muscle Shoals
Alabama's average gas price now $4.30 per gallon
Alabama's average gas price now $4.30 per gallon
What to expect on the ballot on May 24
What to expect on the ballot on May 24
Large percentage of voters remain undecided in Secretary of State poll
Large percentage of voters remain undecided in Secretary of State poll
What to expect on the ballot on May 24
Decision 2022: What’s on your ballot for the May 24th Primary Election