Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Biden: Monkeypox threat doesn’t rise to level of COVID-19

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on May 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden sought Monday to calm concerns about recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States, saying he did not see the need to institute strict quarantine measures.

Speaking in Tokyo a day after he said the virus was something “to be concerned about,” Biden said, “I just don’t think it rises to the level of the kind of concern that existed with COVID-19.”

The CDC is now working with Massachusetts health officials to investigate a case of monkeypox in a resident there. (Source: CNN/CDC/WFXT)

Monkeypox is rarely identified outside of Africa. But as of Friday, there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least two in the United States, and another 50 suspected ones. On Sunday, one presumptive case of monkeypox also was being investigated in Broward County in South Florida, which state health officials said appeared to be related to international travel.

Although the disease belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, its symptoms are milder. People usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, but the disease occasionally is deadly.

Biden said the smallpox vaccine works for monkeypox. Asked whether the U.S. has enough stockpile of that vaccine to handle the monkeypox spread, Biden said, “I think we do have enough to deal with the likelihood of a problem.”

Dr. Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of Medicine said disease numbers are very low so far in the U.S. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HEMSI
One person airlifted, three others injured in Madison County Crash
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to calls of an alligator in the road.
Huntsville Police working to remove alligator from roadway
Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
Dog photo generic
“She’s got very limited use of any limbs”: Husband of victim attacked by dogs speaks on recovery
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts

Latest News

FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022. In a memo...
Starbucks leaving Russian market
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US will intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
4 teens killed in shootings in South Carolina
Dr. Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of Medicine said disease numbers are very low so far in...
Expert: Monkeypox less transmissable than COVID, US better prepared
Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children