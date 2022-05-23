Athens City Council meeting rescheduled for June 6

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council meeting scheduled for May 23 has been rescheduled due to unexpected circumstances.

The meeting will take place on June 6. Public hearings scheduled for May 23 will be rescheduled.

Any business items that were expected to be brought before the city council on May 23 are now expected to be brought up on June 6.

