Athens City Council meeting rescheduled for June 6

City of Athens logo(City of Athens)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council meeting scheduled for May 23 has been rescheduled due to unexpected circumstances.

The meeting will take place on June 6. Public hearings scheduled for May 23 will be rescheduled.

Any business items that were expected to be brought before the city council on May 23 are now expected to be brought up on June 6.

