2022 Concerts in the Park lineup announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville Department of Parks and Recreation announced the full lineup for the 2022 Concerts in the Park event on Monday.

The concerts will take place on the Huntsville Museum of Art outdoor stage in Big Spring Park from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. The series is free to the public.

Picnics are encouraged and local food trucks will be onsite along Williams Avenue.

The featured acts include:

June 6: First set- Jazz McKenzie; Second set- JUICE

June 13: First set- Common Man; Second set- Remy Neal & the Silvery Moon Band

June 20: First set- April Pendergrass; Second set- The Bubbanauts

June 27: First set- Maneuver Center of Excellence Band (MCoE) of Fort Benning

July 4: First set- Peruvian Coin; Second set- JED Eye

July 11: First set- Rocket City Jazz Band Orchestra; Second set- Midlife Chrysler

July 18: First set- Them Damn Dogs; Second set- Karmessa

July 25: First set- Gyspy Soul; Second set- Poor Rover

August 1: First set- Mil Music Entertainment; Second set- Unique Live Band

August 8: Weather make-up date (Bands TBD)

“Once again this year, Concerts in the Park features a great lineup of Huntsville musicians, including long-time favorites and several new additions making their summer debut in Big Spring Park,” Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken said in a statement.

The June 27 concert is part of Huntsville’s Armed Forces Week celebrations.

