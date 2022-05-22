Unsettled Weather Pattern Ahead

A few isolated showers and storms this evening across the Tennessee Valley, but most are struggling at this point with the loss of daytime heating. As we head into the late evening and overnight hours, our focus will shift to a complex line of storms pushing into NW Alabama ahead of an approaching cold front. Storms should be weakening quickly as they move into the Shoals and continue to track southeastward across the state. However, you might hear a few claps of thunder, and plan on gusty winds before the line completely winds down by the early morning hours of Sunday. Expect overnight lows to dip into the upper 60s and low 70s.

The cold front will move through the region late Sunday morning giving us a bit of a dry period before more widespread showers and storms develop by the afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will remain cooler as they top out in the low to mid 80s. Rain will likely continue into Monday and Tuesday with the front stalling across the state, so plan on periods of locally heavy rainfall.

By mid-week, we’ll be watching for a more organized system that could bring the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms by Wednesday into Thursday. At this time, all threats are on the table including damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and hail, so please check back in regularly as we finetune the forecast in upcoming days.

Toward the weekend, a much cooler and drier air mass will return back to the region after quite the unsettled weather pattern during the work week.

