Sunday Morning Forecast

Showers starting to taper off for the early morning hours of your Sunday. More are on the way as we see the full effects of the cold front push in.

Winds change to the NW and NE today pushing in cooler air. Highs only expected in the lower 80s.

Tonight, rain continues into the overnight hours with lows dipping into the 60.

All ahead of a cold front, this system will pack a punch. Some stronger end thunderstorms, and heavy rain are looking possible, followed by a brief cooldown.

Into next week and the next 10 days we will see temperatures bounce right back into the 80s but with a little more rain added to the mix.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.