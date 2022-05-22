“She’s got very limited use of any limbs”: Husband of victim attacked by dogs speaks on recovery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “They’ve done skin grafts in multiple places, they’ve done muscle grafts on both of her legs.”

These are just a few of the surgeries Michelle Sheeks under went at University of Mississippi Medical Center. The Franklin County woman was attacked on April 28th by a vicious pack of dogs in Red Bay. She is still in the hospital, with possibility of amputation looming.

“She’s got very limited use of any limbs. Right now, basically she’s just got her right hand and she’s left-handed,” husband Wesley Sheeks tells us. “Everything else is pretty well boogered up.”

It’s not only her physical body that needs attention. The mental toll, Sheeks tells me, has been hard, especially considering that Wesley is more than three hours away in Franklin County. He and his family try their best to always have someone at his wife’s side when he’s at work.

“We’ve been trying real hard to keep a family member down here or close friend down here as best we can to try and help her out and help the nurses out as well because the staff up here, they’re short-handed, obviously.”

While in the hospital, Michelle claims disability so healthcare costs are less of a factor. It’s something that Wesley is grateful to not have to worry about, but legal actions are something he and his wife have considered. He’s been in contact with an attorney that specializes in dog attacks.

“His most recent response that there really ain’t anybody to go after because the woman that owns the dogs, she’s being charged with manslaughter, she’s probably going to go to prison over this.”

Thankfully Michelle survived the dog attack. But her attack prompted an investigation by *Jacqueline Summer Beard* with the Alabama Department of Public Health. The day after Michelle’s attack, Jacqueline was attacked and killed, by the same pack of dogs.

To donate to Wesley and Michelle’s GoFundMe, the link can be found here.

