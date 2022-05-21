Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Teen reported missing from Enterprise, Alabama

Twitty was last seen May 21 in Enterprise, Alabama.
Twitty was last seen May 21 in Enterprise, Alabama.(ALEA)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released a flyer stating that it is searching for a 15-year-old girl that was last seen in Enterprise, Alabama.

The missing girl is Autumn Twitty, 5′8″ and approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen around 2:50 a.m. Saturday near Windsor Way in Enterprise, she was wearing a Florida State t-shirt with black jogging pants

According to ALEA, she has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Twitty is urged to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334)-347-2222 or call 911.

ALEA cancelled the missing child alert at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to calls of an alligator in the road.
Huntsville Police working to remove alligator from roadway
Jonathan Henderson
Fort Payne man facing charges of assaulting sports officials following youth baseball game
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County...
Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample
Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
One person injured in Huntsville shooting
The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare

Latest News

One last hoorah in the 90s before a break
One last hoorah in the 90s before a break
The six-week recruitment campaign kicked off today.
Huntsville Fire Department in need of firefighters
The two offenders then stole a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500, 2011 Dodge Ram 3500, 16′ Double Axle Lone...
$100,000 worth of property stolen from Athens
Hartselle won its ninth State Championship with a 10-2 win over Pelham Friday night.
Hartselle defeats Pelham to win State Championship