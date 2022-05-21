Teen reported missing from Enterprise, Alabama

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released a flyer stating that it is searching for a 15-year-old girl that was last seen in Enterprise, Alabama.

The missing girl is Autumn Twitty, 5′8″ and approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen around 2:50 a.m. Saturday near Windsor Way in Enterprise, she was wearing a Florida State t-shirt with black jogging pants

According to ALEA, she has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Twitty is urged to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334)-347-2222 or call 911.

ALEA cancelled the missing child alert at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

