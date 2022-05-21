Saturday Morning Forecast

Staying dry, for the most part, and hot for your Saturday. One last hoorah in the 90s before we get a break.

Showers are looking slightly more likely towards the late afternoon/evening hours.

The main event arrives later on Sunday with showers and storms pushing in. All ahead of a cold front, this system will pack a punch. Some stronger end thunderstorms, and heavy rain are looking possible, followed by a brief cooldown.

Into next week and the next 10 days we will see temperatures bounce right back into the 80s but with a little more rain added to the mix.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.