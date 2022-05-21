Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Forecast

Weekend-Wednesday
Weekend-Wednesday(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Staying dry, for the most part, and hot for your Saturday. One last hoorah in the 90s before we get a break.

Showers are looking slightly more likely towards the late afternoon/evening hours.

The main event arrives later on Sunday with showers and storms pushing in. All ahead of a cold front, this system will pack a punch. Some stronger end thunderstorms, and heavy rain are looking possible, followed by a brief cooldown.

Into next week and the next 10 days we will see temperatures bounce right back into the 80s but with a little more rain added to the mix.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to calls of an alligator in the road.
Huntsville Police working to remove alligator from roadway
Jonathan Henderson
Fort Payne man facing charges of assaulting sports officials following youth baseball game
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County...
Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample
Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
One person injured in Huntsville shooting
The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare

Latest News

WAFF weather, May 20 at 10 p.m.
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, May 20 at 5 p.m.
Friday-Tuesday
Friday Afternoon Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
More heat & humidity for today & Saturday; Sunday looks stormy