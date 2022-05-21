Saturday Morning Forecast
Published: May. 21, 2022
Staying dry, for the most part, and hot for your Saturday. One last hoorah in the 90s before we get a break.
Showers are looking slightly more likely towards the late afternoon/evening hours.
The main event arrives later on Sunday with showers and storms pushing in. All ahead of a cold front, this system will pack a punch. Some stronger end thunderstorms, and heavy rain are looking possible, followed by a brief cooldown.
Into next week and the next 10 days we will see temperatures bounce right back into the 80s but with a little more rain added to the mix.
