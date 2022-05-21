Deals
One person airlifted, three others injured in Madison County Crash

HEMSI
HEMSI(waff)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A crash between New Hope and Owens Cross Roads left four people injured including two children.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, one of the passengers was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Webster said the crash occurred around 1:11 p.m. Saturday on 431 South near Carpenter Rd.

According to Webster, the two children were transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He also said that the adult that was transported via helicopter is in serious condition.

The other adult in the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

More information will be added to this story as it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

