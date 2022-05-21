Deals
Huntsville Police working to remove alligator from roadway

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to calls of an alligator in the road.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a call of an alligator in the roadway in South Huntsville Friday night.

Officers received a call around 8 p.m. Friday reporting that there was an alligator in the roadway on Haysland Rd. near Grissom High School.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Animal Control was notified of the incident and Animal Control notified the Game Warden.

