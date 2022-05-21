Huntsville Police working to remove alligator from roadway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a call of an alligator in the roadway in South Huntsville Friday night.

Officers received a call around 8 p.m. Friday reporting that there was an alligator in the roadway on Haysland Rd. near Grissom High School.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Animal Control was notified of the incident and Animal Control notified the Game Warden.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.