Hartselle wins state title with 10-2 win over Pelham

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle High School Baseball team won the Class 6A State Baseball Championship with a 10-2 rout of Pelham in game two of the series.

The Tigers won game one of the series with an excellent pitching performance from Will Turner. In game one, Turner struck out nine batters and allowed just five hits to help the Tigers beat Pelham 5-1 Thursday.

Turner was awarded the Class 6A State Baseball Championship Series MVP for his performance Thursday.

The Tiger’s starting pitcher for game two, Elliot Bray, also turned in an excellent performance as he struck out eight batters and allowed just one hit in four innings on the mound.

Hartselle opened up the scoring in the second inning Friday as Cam Palahach and Eli Tidwell each hit sacrifice flies to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the second.

Pelham cut the Hartselle lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the third when Jake Fox scored on a wild pitch.

An RBI single from Bray in the fifth kicked off a seven-run inning for the Tigers to extend the lead to 10-1.

Pelham scored one run in the bottom of the fifth inning but was then shut out for the remainder of the game.

Four Tigers finished with two hits, Jo Williamson, Brodie Morrow, Bray and Peyton Steele.

Friday night’s win marked the ninth State Baseball Championship for Hartselle and eighth for the school’s legendary coach, William Booth.

