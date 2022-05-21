Deals
Cullman man sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape, incest

Joshua Smith was sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape, sexual abuse and incest.
Joshua Smith was sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape, sexual abuse and incest.(Cullman County District Attorney)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse and an incest plea agreement.

According to officials, Joshua Smith was sentenced on Friday by Circuit Judge Gregory Nicholas.

“I would like to thank the minor victim, she showed courage coming forward and disclosing her abuse,” said District Attorney Wilson Blaylock. “After a late winter meeting, the family wanted to protect the victim from further trauma that trial could bring. The family discussed what they thought an appropriate punishment would be and my office stood by the family’s wishes”

The Cullman Police Department investigated the case with help from Brook’s Place - Child Advocacy Center of Cullman.

