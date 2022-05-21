Cullman man sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape, incest

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse and an incest plea agreement.

According to officials, Joshua Smith was sentenced on Friday by Circuit Judge Gregory Nicholas.

“I would like to thank the minor victim, she showed courage coming forward and disclosing her abuse,” said District Attorney Wilson Blaylock. “After a late winter meeting, the family wanted to protect the victim from further trauma that trial could bring. The family discussed what they thought an appropriate punishment would be and my office stood by the family’s wishes”

The Cullman Police Department investigated the case with help from Brook’s Place - Child Advocacy Center of Cullman.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.