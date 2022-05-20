Deals
TVA customers not expected to see as high an increase in summer energy costs

Scott Brooks with the Tennessee Valley Authority talked about what customers can expect this summer.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This summer, energy costs are expected to rise for consumers.

However, the Tennessee Valley Authority said that its customers should not expect as high an increase as other consumers may face in the United States.

Scott Brooks with TVA said the reason for this is because TVA has multiple resources where it gets energy from.

“In a lot of ways, it’s a simple matter of not putting all of your eggs in one basket,” Brooks said. “TVA has what we call a diverse generation portfolio, which means we have a number of sources where we get our energy from, including nuclear power. We have three nuclear power plants and the prices for that nuclear fuel are pretty much locked in on a long-term basis, so that is a very economic and low carbon generation source for us.”

Many power suppliers are expecting nearly a 25% cost increase this summer. According to a TVA spokesman, the company is expecting around an 8-10% cost increase.

Brooks said some ways for people to conserve energy may be as simple as unplugging unused electronics.

“Simple tips like keeping your windows and blinds closed during the heat of the day, that radiant heat makes a lot of difference in how hard your air conditioner has to work,” Brooks said. “Not using major appliances during the warmest part of the day. That would be your washer, dryer, your oven — it’s a great time for grilling outdoors. Just unplugging unneeded appliances or electronics, those are little things that can save.”

