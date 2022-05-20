Deals
Teacher accused of making child pornography, police say

After allegations of possible voyeurism, police say they found pinhole cameras and a spy camera...
After allegations of possible voyeurism, police say they found pinhole cameras and a spy camera they believe were used in a bathroom at Merrill's home.
By WCAX News Team and Gray News staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A teacher in Vermont is accused of using hidden cameras to produce child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Norman Merrill II, 45, of Chester, is due in federal court on Friday.

According to WCAX, Merrill is a teacher at Green Mountain Union High School.

After allegations of possible voyeurism, police say they found pinhole cameras and a spy camera they believe were used in a bathroom at Merrill’s home. Some of the videos they found showed nude children.

They say Merrill also appeared to be secretly recording videos of young girls walking in front of him at Green Mountain High School.

Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted Merrill on charges including production of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

If convicted of all the charges, Merrill could face up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

