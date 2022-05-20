Six Flags Over Georgia, White Water debuts new ride and events for your summer

ATLANTA, Ga. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for a place to take your kids or besties this summer?

Six Flags Over Georgia offers some of the best rides in the south while Six Flags White Water offers the perfect place to cool off on a hot summer day.

The park opened a new ride just in time for the season. Python Plunge is a fast-paced, two-person water slide that swirls and snakes through the park. Also new this summer is Tapas & Tequila! Happening on weekends May 14 through May 29 is a one-of-a-kind festival that celebrates Mexican culture, showcasing delicious tapas and tequila pairings, live cultural entertainment and the best fiesta of the summer!

For more information and to get your passes for a summer of fun, visit SixFlags.com/overgeorgia.

