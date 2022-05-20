Remlap man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 91 in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A 20-year-old Remlap man was killed in a crash on Highway 91 on Friday morning.

According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Dustin Chase Nix was on a motorcycle when the crash occurred with a passenger vehicle on the morning of May 20. The original crash alert located the scene just west of Arkadelphia on Highway 91.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency still has troopers on the scene as the investigation continues.

