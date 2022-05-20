Put your skills to the test at Steve Trash’s Magic Camp
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Ever wonder if you have what it takes to do a little magic?
Steve Trash is known for his magical acts and eco-friendly science skills. He joined Payton for a day of tricks and treats on TVL!
If your child wants a chance to learn from the magic man himself, you’re in luck. Steve Trash is hosting Magic Camps this summer in Huntsville, Florence and Leeds.
These camps are jam-packed with games, magic shows, tutorials and everything in-between. For more information and a summer of fun, visit the Alabama Academy of Magic site, linked here.
